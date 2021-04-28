Lil’ Kim Announces New Memoir

Lil’ Kim has announced a new memoir, as People reports. Lil’ Kim: The Queen Bee will be published November 2 via Hachette Books. Co-written by Kim and Kathy Iandoli, the candid book will delve into the rap icon’s storied career, starting in her home neighborhood of Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, where she worked alongside the Notorious B.I.G and joined rap collective Junior M.A.F.I.A. Check out a teaser for the book below.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” Lil’ Kim told People. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.” In addition to expanding on her work as an artist, The Queen Bee will touch on Kim’s relationships, her struggles with the misogyny of the music industry, and more.

