Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike Star in BROCKHAMPTON’s New “COUNT ON ME” Video: Watch

BROCKHAMPTON have shared the video for their ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE single “COUNT ON ME.” The video, directed by Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit, stars Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike as lovers on a vacation. During the intro, Fike reveals that he’s been listening to Radiohead. “Who the fuck is Radiohead,” Lil Nas X jokingly responds. The video turns into an animated hallucinatory makeout session. Watch it below.

The new song features Shawn Mendes, Ryan Beatty, and A$AP Rocky. The video follows their visual for “BUZZCUT” with Danny Brown. The album arrived on Friday.

Read “Larger Than Life Asks: Did a Boy Band Change Your Life, Too?” over on the Pitch.