Lil Nas X Performs “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” at 2021 BET Awards: Watch

Lil Nas X performed tonight at the 2021 BET Awards. The singer performed “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” with costumes and set pieces giving the performance an ancient Egyptian theme. As the performance ended, he made out with a dancer atop a staircase next to a throne. When Naomi Campbell presented the next award after the performance, the crowd was still audibly reacting to Nas’ performance. Watch it happen below.

Lil Nas X’s year began with “Old Town Road” becoming is the most-certified song in RIAA history. Folllowing “Montero,” he released a new song earlier this year called “Sun Goes Down.” He performed on Saturday Night Live, where he experienced a wardrobe malfunction.

