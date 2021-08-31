Lil Nas X Reveals Cover of New Album Montero

Lil Nas X has revealed the cover artwork for his debut album Montero. Check out the colorful cover below.

Back in 2019, Lil Nas X used his 7 EP artwork to foreshadow his coming out as gay. As reported at the time by TMZ, the rainbow buildings on the EP’s cover were a nod to the musician’s sexuality. There is rainbow imagery on the cover of Montero, too.

Montero is out September 17 via Columbia. The record will open with “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and also include the singles “Industry Baby” and “Sun Goes Down.”

Read more about Lil Nas X’s new album Montero in Pitchfork’s feature “The 45 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2021.”