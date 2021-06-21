Lil Nas X Talks “MONTERO” Video Controversy on Desus & Mero: Watch

Lil Nas X was tonight’s guest on the latest episode of Desus & Mero. The superstar chatted about his SNL wardrobe malfunction and the outcry over the video from “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name).” Then the trio hit the rollerskating rink together and offered up a montage soundtracked by “MONTERO.” Watch it happen below.

Lil Nas X has had a busy year; he kicked off 2021 with “Old Town Road” becoming is the most-certified song in RIAA history. In addition to “MONTERO,” he released a new song earlier this year called “Sun Goes Down.”

