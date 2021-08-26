Lil Nas X’s Debut Album Montero Release Date Announced, New Song Teased in Trailer: Watch

Lil Nas X has announced the release date for the forthcoming debut album Montero. The LP, presumably set to feature the singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” is due September 17. Watch the album trailer, which teases a new song, below.
The rapper rose to superstardom last year with his song “Old Town Road,” which was followed by his Grammy nominated debut 7 EP. The song went through several rounds of remixes at the hands of Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, CupcakKe, Lil Wayne, and Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. “Old Town Road” stayed at the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for 19 weeks, setting a new record for time spent at the top of the chart.
Read Pitchfork’s features “The Strange Evolution of Viral Music Stardom” and “How Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Became a Lightning Rod for Race, the Charts, and Country Music.”