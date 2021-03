Lil Tjay has announced his second studio album: Destined 2 Win is out April 2 (via Columbia). The follow-up to 2019’s True 2 Myself includes the recent songs “Headshot” and “Calling My Phone.” Check out the tracklist below.

In between albums, Lil Tjay released his State of Emergency mixtape. Shortly after issuing the tape, the Bronx rapper and singer was named to XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class.

Read Pitchfork’s interview “Get to Know Hip-Hop Heartthrob Lil Tjay, Who Wants to Be the Next Usher.”