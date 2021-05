Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, and Gunna have hopped on Internet Money’s new song “His & Hers.” The collaborative track features production from Internet Money producers Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, Alec Wigdahl, Cxdy, and Pharaoh Vice. Check it out below.

Last year, Internet Money enlisted Gunna and Don Toliver for the song “Lemonade,” which also featured NAV. Read Pitchfork’s list “The 20 Best Lil Uzi Vert Songs.”