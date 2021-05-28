Lil Uzi Vert Joins Juice WRLD on “Lucid Dreams (Remix)”: Watch the Video

This past Sunday, May 23, was the three-year anniversary of Juice WRLD’s debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance. To mark the occasion, Interscope re-released the album with two new songs: a track called “734” and a remix of Juice WRLD’s hit “Lucid Dreams” featuring a new verse from Lil Uzi Vert. Check out both below, including a CGI visualizer for the latter track directed by Mooch.

In February, a posthumous video for the Legends Never Die track “Conversations” was released. Juice WRLD also featured on the DJ Scheme track “Buck 50” in January. Uzi most recently hopped on the Internet Money track “His & Hers” alongside Gunna and Don Toliver.

Read “Remembering Juice WRLD, a Young Rapper Who Was Only Getting Started.”