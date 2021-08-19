Lily Konigsberg Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Lily Konigsberg has announced her debut album Lily We Need to Talk Now. It’s out October 29 via Wharf Cat. It features the lead single “That’s the Way I Like It.” Listen to it below.
“I said ‘I’m going to write a song now’ to my friend and then wrote this song in 20 minutes,” Konigsberg said in a statement. “The chords are symmetrical so it’s really fun to play on guitar. It’s a fucking catchy and sassy song about getting what I want when I deserve it. Not whatever I want. Just when I deserve it.”
Konigsberg released the compilation The Best of Lily Konigsberg Right Now earlier this year, and her band Palberta released their new album Palberta5000 in January.
Lily We Need to Talk Now:
01 Beauty
02 I Can Make You Sweat Forever
03 That’s the Way I Like It
04 Alone
05 Don’t Be Lazy With Me
06 Proud Home
07 Hark
08 Bad Boy
09 Roses, Again
10 Goodbye
11 True