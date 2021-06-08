Lindsey Buckingham Announces U.S. Tour and First Solo Album in 10 Years

Lindsey Buckingham has announced his first solo album since 2011’s Seeds We Sow. The new album, called Lindsey Buckingham, is out September 17 via Reprise. Below, listen to the lead single “I Don’t Mind.”

“‘I Don’t Mind,’ like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships,” Lindsey Buckingham explained in a press release. “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”

Discussing Lindsey Buckingham, the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist continued:

I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop. As you age, hopefully you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there.

Lindsey Buckingham underwent open-heart surgery in 2019. He was supposed to return to touring last year, but the plans were canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, Buckingham will hit the road this September for a U.S. trek. Find the tour poster below.

Lindsey Buckingham: U.S. Tour 2021

Lindsey Buckingham:

01 Scream

02 I Don’t Mind

03 On the Wrong Side

04 Swan Song

05 Blind Love

06 Time

07 Blue Light

08 Power Down

09 Santa Rosa

10 Dancing