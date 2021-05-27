LISS Frontman Søren Holm Dies at 25

Søren Holm, the frontperson of Danish indie-pop band LISS, died Tuesday (May 25), the band said in a statement this morning. He was 25. No cause of death was given. “It’s with broken hearts that we have to let you know that our dearest Søren passed away on Tuesday,” the band said. “Søren was the sweetest, funniest, most beautiful human being who always looked out for everyone around him. We are devastated.”

After meeting in high school, LISS began playing together in 2014 and released their debut record, the two-track “Try/Always,” the following year. Produced by Denmark’s Vera and the xx producer Rodaidh McDonald, the release’s urgent indie-pop, ornamented by Holm’s lithe vocals, prompted the four-piece to sign with XL. In 2016, they put out their debut EP for the label, First, led by the single “Sorry.”

In 2019, they returned with the EP Second and supported Vampire Weekend on a string of European dates. Their last EP, Third, which featured the Bullion collaboration “Another Window,” came out on the Copenhagen label Escho last July. The band asked for “peace and quiet” while they and Holm’s family mourn.