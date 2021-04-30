Listen to 21 Savage’s New Saw Song “Spiral”

21 Savage executive produced the music for the new movie Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Ahead of the film’s May 14 release, he’s shared the single “Spiral.” Hear the soundtrack cut, produced by Kid Hazel, below.

21 Savage is one of the many guest artists on DJ Khaled’s new record Khaled Khaled, rapping on the track “LET IT GO.” Earlier this year, 21 Savage featured on Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season. The rapper collaborated with Metro Boomin on Savage Mode II last year.

Revisit Pitchfork’s “The 20 Best Music Videos of 2019,” featuring 21 Savage’s “a lot” at No. 13.