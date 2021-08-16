Listen to Angel Olsen’s Cover of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face”

Angel Olsen has released another song from Aisles, her forthcoming EP of 1980s covers. This time, she’s taken on Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face.” Listen to it below.

After releasing the new single “Like I Used To” with Sharon Van Etten, Olsen announced Aisles as her effort to “to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous.” She’s already released her takes on Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” and Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance” from the collection.

Earlier this year, Olsen reissued All Mirrors and Whole New Mess in a box set along with remixes and other previously unreleased material.