Listen to Angel Olsen’s New “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)”

Angel Olsen has shared “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling),” an orchestral version of her song “Waving, Smiling.” The alternate take on the Whole New Mess track features an 11-piece orchestra, performing string arrangements by Jherek Bischoff. It appears on the bonus LP Far Memory, which is being released as part of the forthcoming Olsen box set Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, out May 7 via Jagjaguwar. Listen to “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)” below.

“This song is all about chapters closing, and learning to let go of things I can’t understand,” Olsen remarked in a press release. “It’s very me—I will always nosedive into love, and suffering can definitely come with that. When I hear this version the strings really bring the song to its necessary bittersweet boiling point.”

Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories will include All Mirrors, Whole New Mess, Far Memory, and a 40-page photo book. Read the feature interview “Angel Olsen Is at a Crossroads, Again.”