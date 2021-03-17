Listen to Boys Noize, Kelsey Lu, and Chilly Gonzales’ New Song “Ride or Die”

A new song from Boys Noize and Kelsey Lu featuring Chilly Gonzales called “Ride or Die” has been widely released. On Sunday, an accompanying visual in collaboration with the New York creative studio Art Camp, Danae Gosset and Danica Tan was released as an NFT via Nifty Gateway. Listen to the new song below.

Boys Noize released several collaborations with Skrillex in 2019, including “Turn Off the Lights” and the Ty Dolla $ign–featuring “Midnight Hour.” He also contributed to tracks by Frank Ocean (“DHL”), Francis and the Lights (“Why Not”), and A$AP Rocky (“Babushka Boi”). Last year, he collaborated with Rico Nasty on “Girl Crush.” At the end of 2020, Kelsey Lu collaborated with Yves Tumor and Chilly Gonzales released a holiday album.

Revisit Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Kelsey Lu’s Dreams Are Better Than Yours.”