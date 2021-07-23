Listen to Coldplay’s New Song “Coloratura”

Coldplay have released the new song “Coloratura,” from their forthcoming record Music of the Spheres. It’s the second offering from the album, following the May single “Higher Power.” Watch the lyric video for the 10-plus-minute “Coloratura” below.

Music of the Spheres, produced by Max Martin, is out October 15. The next full single from the LP will be released in September.

Coldplay’s previous album, Everyday Life, was released in November 2019 and netted the band a nomination for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.