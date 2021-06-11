Listen to CupcakKe’s New Song “Huhhhhh”

CupcakKe has shared another new single. This one’s called “Huhhhhh,” and you can hear it below.

The Chicago rapper has already released a number of tracks this year, such as “Mickey,” “Mosh Pit,” and “Moonwalk.” Both “Mosh Pit” and “Mickey” arrived with music videos, the former of which starred CupcakKe and a crew of gun-toting women.

CupcakKe’s most recent studio album Eden was came out in 2018, 10 months after she dropped Ephorize the same year.

