Listen to Devonté Hynes’ New Soundtrack for HBO’s In Treatment

Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange) has released a new soundtrack for the HBO series In Treatment. Listen to it below.

Hynes has been busy lately; he recently collaborated with Mykki Blanco for the rapper’s Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep song “It’s Not My Choice.” Hynes also directed and starred in the music video for the track, which you can watch below.

Additionally, Hynes wrote and recorded a new track called “Born to Be” for the new Netflix thriller Beckett. The show is directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, produced by Luca Guadagnino, and stars John David Washington. Watch the trailer below, too.

