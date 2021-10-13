Listen to Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby’s New Song “Virginia Beach”

Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby have shared a new collaborative song called “Virginia Beach.” The track was produced and mixed by Leithauser, who also plays acoustic and electric guitar, as well as bass, drums, synthesizer, piano, and percussion. Check it out below.
Of the collaboration, Leithauser said in a statement:
Morby had this to say of “Virginia Beach”:
Morby and Leithauser are set to kick off a co-headlining Fall Mixer tour this week in support of their respective 2020 albums Sundowner and The Loves of Your Life.