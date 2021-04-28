Listen to Hiatus Kaiyote’s New Song “Red Room”

Hiatus Kaiyote have released a new song called “Red Room.” It’s the second offering from the Melbourne-based music group’s forthcoming album Mood Valiant—out June 25 via Brainfeeder and Ninja Tune—and follows the lead single “Get Sun,” which featured legendary Brazilian arranger Arthur Verocai. “Red Room” was recorded during sessions in 2019, when the band went to Rio de Janeiro to work with Verocai. Listen below.

Mood Valiant is Hiatus Kaiyote’s first new album in six years, following the release of Choose Your Weapon in 2015. In the interim period, frontwoman Nai Palm released her solo debut Needle Paw.

