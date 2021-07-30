Listen to Isaiah Rashad, SZA, and 6lack’s New Song “Score”

Isaiah Rashad’s new album The House Is Burning is out now. The latest from the Top Dawg rapper features Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, Smino, Jay Rock, and more. It also includes a new song, produced by Kenny Beats, called “Score,” which features SZA and 6lack. Listen to “Score” below.

In addition to her Isaiah Rashad collaboration, SZA has been releasing new music steadily over the past year, including the 2020 tracks “Hit Different” (with Ty Dolla $ign) and “Good Days.” She joined Doja Cat for the song “Kiss Me More” and linked up with Saint Jhn for the Space Jam: A New Legacy track “Just for Me” this year.

Revisit Pitchfork’s feature interview “‘I’m Literally Still Shook’—SZA Reflects on Her Breakout Year.”