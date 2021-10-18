Listen to Jack White’s New Song “Taking Me Back”

Jack White has released a song that’s featured in the trailer for the video game Call of Duty®: Vanguard. Listen to “Taking Me Back” below. White produced the single at Third Man Studios in Nashville. Hear the track, as well as a stripped-back version called “Taking Me Back (Gently)” and also the Vanguard trailer, below.

White recently launched the first permanent branch of Third Man Records in London. He has also launched a website to document his art and design work.

