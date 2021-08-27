Listen to Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk’s New Song “Sharing Locations”

Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk have shared a new song. It’s called “Sharing Locations,” and it features production from Nick Papz. Give it a listen below.

Meek originally teased the single back in January, when he posted a snippet of the song on Instagram. “@lildurk x baby x meek now back to the street shit,” he wrote. The cut arrives two months after Lil Baby and Lil Durk announced their joint 2021 tour, which supports The Voice of the Heroes, their project from earlier this year.

