Listen to Migos’ New Album Culture III

Migos have released their new album Culture III. As promised, the album includes features from Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, the late Juice WRLD, Future, and more. The record also includes the previously released “Need It” with NBA Youngboy and a track titled “Jane (Birkin).” Listen to the whole thing below.

Migos have been teasing the follow-up to 2018’s Culture II for three years, with each member issuing a solo record during that time. Quavo released Quavo Huncho in October 2018 and Takeoff followed it with The Last Rocket a few weeks later in November. Offset released his Father of Four in 2019. They debuted their new song “Avalanche” on Fallon earlier this week.