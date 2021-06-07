Listen to Peggy Gou and Oh Hyuk’s New Song “Nabi”

Producer and DJ Peggy Gou has shared the new single “Nabi,” featuring Oh Hyuk, the lead singer and guitarist of the South Korean rock band Hyukoh. Nabi (나비) is the Korean word for butterfly. Hear the single below.

“When people hear my songs, I want them to feel hope, positivity, good energy. This is especially the case with ‘Nabi,’” Peggy Gou said in a press release. “We’ve all been through so much over the last year and it’s about facing up to the problems and negativity in our lives and learning how to deal with it. It’s also about acceptance—accepting that it’s OK to feel this way. When people hear ‘Nabi,’ they’ll hopefully feel the same sense of healing—that feeling that everything’s going to be OK—that I feel when I listen to the songs that inspired it.”

Oh Hyuk added in his own statement, “It’s been a long time since COVID-19 has adapted to the changes it has made in society. It contains the desire to become a butterfly and fly away from the beautiful days before.”

Peggy Gou last released her DJ-Kicks mix and the breakout single “Starry Night” in 2019. According to the press release, she’s planning to release another new single this summer.