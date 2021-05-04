Listen to Phife Dawg’s New Posthumous Song “French Kiss Deux”

The estate of Phife Dawg, the late MC from A Tribe Called Quest, has shared “French Kiss Deux,” the latest single from his forthcoming posthumous solo LP. The homage to Montreal features former Slum Village rapper —and J Dilla’s brother—Illa J. Check out the Potatohead People-produced track below.

“French Kiss Deux” is the second single from Phife Dawg’s posthumous solo LP, following “Nutshell Part 2” (ft. Busta Rhymes & Redman). He died in 2016 at 45 years old from complications related to diabetes.

Read “Why A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg Was Sports Fans’ Favorite Rapper” on the Pitch.