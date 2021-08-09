Listen to Porridge Radio’s Cover of Wolf Parade’s “You Are a Runner and I Am My Father’s Son”

By
star95radio
-
0
11


Porridge Radio have shared their cover of Wolf Parade’s “You Are a Runner and I Am My Father’s Son,” the opener from the Canadian band’s 2005 LP Apologies to the Queen Mary. It’s the A-side to Porridge Radio’s contribution the Sub Pop Singles Club. The B-side is a cover of the Shins’ “New Slang.” Dana Margolin, in a statement said, the tracks “had a big impact on [her] as a teenager.” Hear the covers below.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Porridge Radio Make Indie Rock for the Angsty Antisocial in All of Us.”

Content

Content



Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR