Listen to Rostam Cover the Clash and Lucinda Williams

Rostam has released a deluxe edition of his new album Changephobia. The extended LP features two cover songs: “Train in Vain” by the Clash and “Fruits of My Labor” by Lucinda Williams. Check out Rostam’s take on those tracks below.

Changephobia came out earlier this month. It marks the songwriter and producer’s second solo LP, following 2017’s Half-Light. Last week, Rostam appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden to chat about Changephobia and perform “From the Back of a Cab.”

Read Pitchfork’s MoodBoard interview “Rostam on How Dave Matthews’ Drummer, a Book About Conflict, and Toasted Sesame Oil Inspired His New Album.”