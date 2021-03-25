Listen to Shamir’s Cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “Dsharpg”

Shamir has recorded a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s song “Dsharpg,” originally found on the singer-songwriter’s 2010 album Epic. It’s part of a new double album, epic Ten, which packages the original record with a new album of Epic covers by artists such as Big Red Machine, Courtney Barnett, Lucinda Williams, Fiona Apple, and others. epic Ten is out April 16 via Ba Da Bing. Listen to Shamir’s take on “Dsharpg” below.

“I was drawn to Shamir’s music by the immediate authenticity and originality of his voice and instrumentation choices,” Van Etten said in a statement. “It felt simultaneously throwback and very here and now. So many genres melting into one another, I couldn’t peg it and I loved every minute of the wild ride. Not to mention that his vocal range is from another universe and his arrangements are dark and stormy. Self admittedly, I have a harder time keeping up with music today, but Shamir’s music stands out as truly original and a force to be reckoned with in his reimagining of a time where I grew up fondly, angsty and dreaming.”

Earlier this year, Shamir shared the music video for “Diet,” from his self-titled 2020 album. Read Pitchfork’s “The 100 Best Songs of 2020,” featuring “On My Own” at No. 33.