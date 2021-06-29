Listen to Shygirl and Slowthai’s New Song “BDE”

By
star95radio
-
0
16


Shygirl has shared “BDE,” a new song featuring Slowthai, alongside Shygirl BLU, a new “long-form live realization” of her Alias EP. Check them both out below.

Shygirl released the Alias EP last year. She is playing Slowthai’s new one-day festival, Happyland, scheduled to takes place September 25 at Northampton Cricket Ground in England. Slowthai recently featured on “Glidin’,” a new collaboration with Pa Salieu.

Check out Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Get to Know Slowthai, the Most Exciting—and Excitable—New UK Rapper Out Right Now.”



Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR