Listen to Sparks’ New Song With Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard

Sparks have shared a new song featuring vocals by Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg. “So May We Start” is from the forthcoming, Sparks-penned film Annette. Listen to “So May We Start” below and also check out the previously released trailer for Annette.
Annette is directed by Leos Carax, who co-wrote the script with Sparks’ Ron and Russell Mael. The film features original music by the band. Annette will open the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, followed by an August 6 theatrical release. It hits Amazon Prime August 20.
“Initially, we conceived Annette as another Sparks album,” Sparks said in a press release. They continued:
Edgar Wright’s Sparks documentary The Sparks Brothers will get a wide release on June 18. Read Pitchfork’s new Sunday Review of Sparks’ 1979 album No. 1 in Heaven.