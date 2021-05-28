Listen to Sparks’ New Song With Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard

Sparks have shared a new song featuring vocals by Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg. “So May We Start” is from the forthcoming, Sparks-penned film Annette. Listen to “So May We Start” below and also check out the previously released trailer for Annette.

Annette is directed by Leos Carax, who co-wrote the script with Sparks’ Ron and Russell Mael. The film features original music by the band. Annette will open the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, followed by an August 6 theatrical release. It hits Amazon Prime August 20.

“Initially, we conceived Annette as another Sparks album,” Sparks said in a press release. They continued:

Yet this time it would be a narrative story that would consist of three main characters, a small enough ensemble that would allow us to also present the “opera” live on tour…. The music, story and album were finished and ready to go, which is where the story takes a huge detour. After meeting Leos at Cannes, we felt a real kinship, so we thought we would send him Annette, not expecting anything other than to show him what Sparks was currently up to. And lo and behold, he said he really liked the album and would like to consider it as his next project. We were happily surprised and elated at his reaction. As fans of Leos’ films, to now realize that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams.

Edgar Wright’s Sparks documentary The Sparks Brothers will get a wide release on June 18. Read Pitchfork’s new Sunday Review of Sparks’ 1979 album No. 1 in Heaven.