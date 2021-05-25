Listen to the New DMX and Griselda Song “Hood Blues”

A new song from the posthumous DMX album Exodus has been released. The track, “Hood Blues,” is co-produced by Avenue Beatz and Swizz Beatz and features Griselda rappers Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine. Listen below.

“Hood Blues” appears to sample Lee Mason & His Orchestra’s “Shady Blues.” Famously, Madlib based the Lootpack song “Answers” on the same composition.

Exodus is out this Friday, May 28, via Def Jam. It’s the first DMX album for Def Jam since 2003’s Grand Champ. Guests on Exodus include Bono, JAY-Z, Nas, and DMX’s son Exodus Simmons.

DMX died on April 9 at the age of 50. His memorial service was held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday, April 24.

Read the Afterword “Remembering DMX, Who Changed Rap Forever.”