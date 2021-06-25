Listen to Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s New Song “Weekend Run”

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have released a new song. It’s called “Weekend Run,” and it marks UMO’s first proper single since issuing 2018’s Sex & Food. Listen to the new track below via Jagjaguwar.

Of the new song, UMO mastermind Ruban Nielson said in a press release: “At the end of the day I don’t take for granted that I have the perfect job—I truly work to make music that will set someone’s day right and I think that shines through on ‘Weekend Run.’”

Following the release of Sex & Food, UMO released IC-01 Hanoi, which was born from the the sessions for Sex & Food. UMO also collaborated with Free Nationals and Daniel Caesar, and remixed Westerman and Soccer Mommy tracks.