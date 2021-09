Wiki just released another new one from his new album Half God—a record produced entirely by Navy Blue. “Promised” features Mike; give it a listen below.

Half God is out October 1 via Wikset Enterprise. Wiki previously shared a video for “Roof,” the album’s first single. His last project was the joint EP Telephonebooth with the drummer Nah, released in May. Wiki’s last solo LP was 2019’s Oofie.

Read about Wiki’s Mountains in Manhattan in Pitchfork’s “The 20 Best Rap Albums of 2017.”