Little Simz Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Little Simz has announced her next album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The British rapper’s full-length follow-up to 2019’s GREY Area arrives September 3 via Age 101. The announcement comes with the release of the opening song “Introvert.” Check out the music video, directed by Salomon Ligthelm, below
Last year, Simz returned to her long-running Drops series of releases with Drop 6 EP. In 2019, the British MC starred in the Netflix revival of Top Boy.
Sometimes I Might Be Introvert:
01 Introvert
02 Woman [ft. Cleo Sol]
03 Two Worlds Apart
04 I Love You, I Hate You
05 Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)
06 Little Q Pt 2
07 Gems (Interlude)
08 Speed
09 Standing Ovation
10 I See You
11 The Rapper That Came to Tea (Interlude)
12 Rollin Stone
13 Protect My Energy
14 Never Make Promises (Interlude)
15 Point and Kill [ft. Obongjayar]
16 Fear No Man
17 The Garden (Interlude)
18 How Did You Get Here
19 Miss Understood