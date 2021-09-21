Little Simz Announces North American Tour

Little Simz has announced a string of North American tour dates for next year, in support of her new record Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. She’ll start in Portland, Oregon on May 1 before concluding in New York at the end of the month. See the full list of dates below.

The London-based rapper released Sometimes I Might Be Introvert earlier this month, following last year’s Drop 6 EP. She made her U.S. late-night TV debut in August with “Woman” from the album, performing it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Read Pitchfork’s Moodboard feature “How bell hooks, Hiking, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s Inspired Little Simz’s New Album.”

Little Simz:

05-01 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

05-02 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

05-05 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

05-11 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater

05-15 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

05-17 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club

05-19 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

05-21 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry

05-23 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

05-25 – New York, NY – Webster Hall