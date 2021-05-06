Little Simz Shares Video for New Song “Woman”: Watch

Little Simz has released the music video for a new single, “Woman.” It’s the British rapper’s first-ever self-directed video, featuring herself and a cadre of other young women in some opulent surroundings. The song features vocals from Cleo Sol and production from Inflo. “I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that,” Simz said of the new song in a statement. “It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them.” Watch the “Woman” video below.

“Woman” is the second single from Simz’s upcoming album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, due out September 3 via Age 101. The album was announced in April with the release of lead single “Introvert.”