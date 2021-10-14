Liv.e Shares New Song “Bout It”: Listen

Dallas-born singer/songwriter Liv.e has shared the new single “Bout It,” produced by Mndsgn. The song follows her 2020 debut Couldn’t Wait to Tell You and the companion CWTTY+ EP. Listen to “Bout It” and watch Liv.e’s Colors performance of the track below.

Tonight, Liv.e embarks on her co-headlining tour with Mike. The first show takes place in Washington, D.C., and the tour stretches until the end of October.

Read more about Couldn’t Wait to Tell You in Pitchfork’s feature “Great Records You May Have Missed: Summer 2020.”

