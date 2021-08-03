Live Nation Denies Claim That Artists’ Contracts Contain COVID-19 Gag Order

Musician Courtney Jaye shared a screenshot on Sunday of a message from an anonymous musician source, which claimed that due to a contract signed with Live Nation, they were unable to publicly disclose that they’d tested positive for COVID-19. Today, Live Nation shared a tweet denying that any such clause exists in their contracts with artists.

“There is absolutely no covid gag order in our contracts,” the company wrote. “We care about our employees, crew, fans & artists and will continue to meet requirements of local health officials as we put on events.”

