Liz Phair Details New Album Soberish, Shares New Song: Listen

Liz Phair has detailed her highly-anticipated next album Soberish. The LP arrives June 4 via Chrysalis. Today (April 14), Phair has shared the latest single from the record, titled “Spanish Doors.” Hear it below, and scroll down to find Soberish’s tracklist and album art.

“Spanish Doors” is “about the fracturing of a beautiful life, when everything you counted on is suddenly thrown up for grabs,” as Phair put it in a press release. She added:

I drew inspiration from a friend who was going through a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are my own. I relate to hiding out in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time but your life just fell apart. You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. Just a few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you wonder how you’ll ever get the magic back.

Soberish is Phair’s first album of new material in 11 years, following 2010’s Funstyle. The new LP features previously shared tracks “Good Side” and “Hey Lou.” The record was produced by Phair’s longtime collaborator Brad Wood, who also worked on Exile In Guyville, Whip-Smart, and whitechocolatespaceegg. “I found my inspiration for Soberish by delving into an early era of my music development, my art school years spent listening to Art Rock and New Wave music non-stop on my Walkman,” Phair said. “The English Beat, The Specials, Madness, R.E.M.s Automatic for the People, Yazoo, the Psychedelic Furs, Talking Heads, Velvet Underground, Laurie Anderson, and the Cars. The city came alive for me as a young person, the bands in my headphones lending me the courage to explore.”

Phair added:

Soberish can be about partying. It can be about self-delusion. It can be a about chasing that first flush of love or, in fact, any state of mind that allows you to escape reality for a while and exist on a happier plane. It’s not self-destructive or out of control; it’s as simple as the cycle of dreaming and waking up. That’s why I chose to symbolize Soberish with a crossroads, with a street sign. It’s best described as a simple pivot of perspective. When you meet your ‘ish’ self again after a period of sobriety, there’s a deep recognition and emotional relief that floods you, reminding you that there is more to life, more to reality and to your own soul than you are consciously aware of. But if you reach for too much of a good thing, or starve yourself with too little, you’ll lose that critical balance.

Soberish:

01 Spanish Doors

02 The Game

03 Hey Lou

04 In There

05 Good Side

06 Sheridan Side

07 Ba Ba Ba

08 Soberish

09 Soul Sucker

10 Lonely Street

11 Dosage

12 Bad Kitty

13 Rain Scene