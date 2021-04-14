Liz Phair Details New Album Soberish, Shares New Song: Listen

Liz Phair has detailed her highly-anticipated next album Soberish. The LP arrives June 4 via Chrysalis. Today (April 14), Phair has shared the latest single from the record, titled “Spanish Doors.” Hear it below, and scroll down to find Soberish’s tracklist and album art.
“Spanish Doors” is “about the fracturing of a beautiful life, when everything you counted on is suddenly thrown up for grabs,” as Phair put it in a press release. She added:
Soberish is Phair’s first album of new material in 11 years, following 2010’s Funstyle. The new LP features previously shared tracks “Good Side” and “Hey Lou.” The record was produced by Phair’s longtime collaborator Brad Wood, who also worked on Exile In Guyville, Whip-Smart, and whitechocolatespaceegg. “I found my inspiration for Soberish by delving into an early era of my music development, my art school years spent listening to Art Rock and New Wave music non-stop on my Walkman,” Phair said. “The English Beat, The Specials, Madness, R.E.M.s Automatic for the People, Yazoo, the Psychedelic Furs, Talking Heads, Velvet Underground, Laurie Anderson, and the Cars. The city came alive for me as a young person, the bands in my headphones lending me the courage to explore.”
Phair added:
Soberish:
01 Spanish Doors
02 The Game
03 Hey Lou
04 In There
05 Good Side
06 Sheridan Side
07 Ba Ba Ba
08 Soberish
09 Soul Sucker
10 Lonely Street
11 Dosage
12 Bad Kitty
13 Rain Scene