Lollapalooza 2021 Tickets Offered as Vaccine Incentives in Chicago

Chicago is giving away Lollapalooza 2021 tickets as an incentive for citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine, NBC 5 Chicago reports. Anyone with an appointment at one of four vaccination sites in the city on June 26—which has been dubbed “Lolla Day”—will receive a one-day pass to the festival. “We are pleased to partner with and support the city to encourage vaccinations,” C3 Presents’ Charlie Walker said in a statement. Find more information here.

Lollapalooza takes place at Chicago’s Grant Park from July 29 to August 1. The lineup includes Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, slowthai, BROCKHAMPTON, Playboi Carti, DaBaby, EarthGang, Band of Horses, Young Thug, Modest Mouse, Limp Bizkit, and more.

Revisit “What Does a Music Festival During a Pandemic Look Like? We’re About to Find Out” over on the Pitch.