Lomelda Announces 2022 North American Tour

Lomelda has announced a North American tour that’s scheduled to take place in January and February 2022. The singer-songwriter will be joined on the road by alexalone—the Austin-based quartet of Alex Peterson, Sam Jordan, Mari Rubio, and Andrew Hulett. Check out the tour poster below.

alexalone are releasing their debut album ALEXALONEWORLD on August 13 (via Polyvinyl). You can check out the lead single “Ruins” below.

Lomelda released Hannah last year. Read Pitchfork’s “Lomelda’s Hannah Read Is Forever Searching for Connection.”

