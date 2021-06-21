Lorde Announces Tour, Reveals Release Date and Tracklist for New Album Solar Power

Lorde made her big return earlier this month with the release of “Solar Power” and the promise that a new album of the same name would arrive later this year. Today, she’s officially announced the follow-up to 2017’s Melodrama: Solar Power is out August 20. Find the tracklist and already-iconic album cover below.

Along with the detailing of her album, Lorde has announced a 2022 tour. Find her schedule at her website.

“Solar Power” arrived with a new music video co-directed by Lorde and previous collaborator Joel Kefali. The song was co-written and co-produced with Jack Antonoff. Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo provided backing vocals on the song. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde wrote in a newsletter upon the single’s release.

According to a press release, as an alternative to being released on CD, Solar Power will be available as “an eco-conscious Music Box,” which has visual content, handwritten notes, photos, and a download card. “I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD,” Lorde said in a statement. “I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”

In November 2019, Lorde wrote in a newsletter update to fans that she had paused work on a new album as she struggled with grief after the death of her dog Pearl. But in May 2020, she issued another update where she said she’d started working on a new album in December.

Last year, Lorde announced Going South, a photo book of images shot by her friend Harriet Were during their trip through Antarctica in 2019. This spring, the singer-songwriter made an appearance alongside Marlon Williams during a performance in Auckland to cover Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than the Rest.”

Find out where Melodrama landed on Pitchfork’s “The 200 Best Albums of the 2010s.”

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Lorde: The Solar Power Tour

Solar Power:

01 The Path

02 Solar Power

03 California

04 Stoned in the Nail Salon

05 Fallen Fruit

06 Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

07 The Man with An Axe

08 Dominoes

09 Big Star

10 Leader of a New Regime

11 Mood Ring

12 Oceanic Feeling