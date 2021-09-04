Lorde No Longer Performing at MTV VMAs 2021

Lorde’s scheduled performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 has been canceled, the awards show announced Friday (September 3). “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform,” the VMAs tweeted. “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

Lorde’s Solar Power arrived last month. Her video for the title track is nominated for Best Cinematography at the VMAs. The visual was shot by Andrew Stroud, who also worked on the clip for “Mood Ring.” Pitchfork has emailed Lorde’s representatives for more information on the VMAs cancellation.

Read “7 Great Lorde Live Performances” on the Pitch, and follow along with all of Pitchfork’s VMAs coverage.