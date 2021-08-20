Lorde Releases New Album: Listen and Read the Full Credits

Recorded by Laura Sisk and Jack Antonoff at Electric Lady Studios (New York, NY)
Assisted by John Rooney, Conway Recording Studios (Los Angeles, CA)
Assisted by Jon Sher, Roundhead Studios (Auckland, NZ)
Assisted by Emily Wheatcroft-Snape and Rough Customer.
Additional recording by Malay at Larrabee Studios (North Hollywood, CA)Studio (Brooklyn, NY)
Malay at Larrabee Studios (North Hollywood, CA), Jimmy McDonald at Parachute Studios (Auckland, NZ), Evan Smith at Pleasure Hill Recording (Portland, ME)
Vocal Production for Phoebe Bridgers by Tony Berg and Engineered by Will Maclellan at Sound City Studios (Van Nuys, CA)
06 Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)
Written by Ella Yelich O’Connor
Written by Jack Antonoff
Produced by Lorde
Produced by Jack Antonoff
Mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent
Assistant Mixer: Matt Wolach
Mastering Engineer: Chris Gehringer
Vocals: Lorde
Assistant Mastering Engineer: Will Quinnell
Bass: Jack Antonoff
Electric 6-String: Jack Antonoff
Acoustic Guitar: Jack Antonoff
Drums: Jack Antonoff
Programming: Jack Antonoff
Keyboards: Jack Antonoff
Mellotron: Jack Antonoff
Wurlitzer electric piano: Jack Antonoff
12-String Acoustic Guitar: Jack Antonoff
Bass: Malay
Drums: Matt Chamberlain
Vocals: Robyn
Recorded by Laura Sisk and Jack Antonoff at Electric Lady Studios (New York, NY)
Assisted by John Rooney, Conway Recording Studios (Los Angeles, CA)
Assisted by Jon Sher, Roundhead Studios (Auckland, NZ)
Assisted by Emily Wheatcroft-Snape and Rough Customer Studio (Brooklyn, NY)
07 The Man With the Axe
Written by Ella Yelich O’Connor
Produced by Lorde
Produced by Jack Antonoff
Produced by Malay
Mixed by Jack Antonoff
Mixed by Laura Sisk
Mastering Engineer: Chris Gehringer
Vocals: Lorde
Assistant Mastering Engineer: Will Quinnell
Bass: Jack Antonoff
Electric 6-String: Jack Antonoff
Drums: Jack Antonoff
Programming: Jack Antonoff
Keyboards: Jack Antonoff
Bass: Malay
Acoustic Guitar: Malay
Programming: Malay
Recorded by Laura Sisk and Jack Antonoff at Electric Lady Studios (New York, NY)
Assisted by John Rooney, Conway Recording Studios (Los Angeles, CA)
Assisted by Jon Sher, Roundhead Studios (Auckland, NZ)
Assisted by Emily Wheatcroft-Snape and Rough Customer Studio (Brooklyn, NY)
Malay at Larrabee Studios (North Hollywood, CA)
08 Dominoes
Written by Ella Yelich O’Connor
Written by Jack Antonoff
Produced by Lorde
Produced by Jack Antonoff
Mixed by Jack Antonoff
Mixed by Laura Sisk
Mastering Engineer: Chris Gehringer
Vocals: Lorde
Assistant Mastering Engineer: Will Quinnell
Bass: Jack Antonoff
Electric 6-String: Jack Antonoff
Acoustic Guitar: Jack Antonoff
Programming: Jack Antonoff
Keyboards: Jack Antonoff
Background Vocals: Jack Antonoff
Recorded by Laura Sisk and Jack Antonoff at Electric Lady Studios (New York, NY)
Assisted by John Rooney, Conway Recording Studios (Los Angeles, CA)
Assisted by Jon Sher, Roundhead Studios (Auckland, NZ)
Assisted by Emily Wheatcroft-Snape and Rough Customer Studio (Brooklyn, NY)
09 Big Star
Written by Ella Yelich O’Connor
Written by Jack Antonoff
Produced by Lorde
Produced by Jack Antonoff
Mixed by Jack Antonoff
Mixed by Laura Sisk
Mastering Engineer: Chris Gehringer
Vocals: Lorde
Assistant Mastering Engineer: Will Quinnell
Bass: Jack Antonoff
Electric 6-String: Jack Antonoff
Violin: Bobby Hawk
Recorded by Laura Sisk and Jack Antonoff at Electric Lady Studios (New York, NY)
Assisted by John Rooney, Conway Recording Studios (Los Angeles, CA)
Assisted by Jon Sher, Roundhead Studios (Auckland, NZ)
Assisted by Emily Wheatcroft-Snape and Rough Customer Studio (Brooklyn, NY)
Strings recorded by Mike Williams and Jon Gautier at Sound House Studios (Lakeland, FL)
10 Leader of a New Regime
Written by Ella Yelich O’Connor
Produced by Lorde
Produced by Jack Antonoff
Produced by Malay
Mixed by Jack Antonoff
Mixed by Laura Sisk
Mastering Engineer: Chris Gehringer
Vocals: Lorde
Assistant Mastering Engineer: Will Quinnell
Background Vocals: Phoebe Bridgers
Background Vocals: Claire Cottrill
Background Vocals: Marlon Williams
Background Vocals: James Milne
Bass: Jack Antonoff
Electric 6-String: Jack Antonoff
Mellotron: Jack Antonoff
Bass: Malay
Acoustic Guitar: Malay
Keyboards: Malay
Violin: Bobby Hawk