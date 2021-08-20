Lorde Releases New Album: Listen and Read the Full Credits

Recorded by Laura Sisk and Jack Antonoff at Electric Lady Studios (New York, NY)

Assisted by John Rooney, Conway Recording Studios (Los Angeles, CA)

Assisted by Jon Sher, Roundhead Studios (Auckland, NZ)

Assisted by Emily Wheatcroft-Snape and Rough Customer.

Additional recording by Malay at Larrabee Studios (North Hollywood, CA)Studio (Brooklyn, NY)

Malay at Larrabee Studios (North Hollywood, CA), Jimmy McDonald at Parachute Studios (Auckland, NZ), Evan Smith at Pleasure Hill Recording (Portland, ME)

Vocal Production for Phoebe Bridgers by Tony Berg and Engineered by Will Maclellan at Sound City Studios (Van Nuys, CA)

06 Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

Written by Ella Yelich O’Connor

Written by Jack Antonoff

Produced by Lorde

Produced by Jack Antonoff

Mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent

Assistant Mixer: Matt Wolach

Mastering Engineer: Chris Gehringer

Vocals: Lorde

Assistant Mastering Engineer: Will Quinnell

Bass: Jack Antonoff

Electric 6-String: Jack Antonoff

Acoustic Guitar: Jack Antonoff

Drums: Jack Antonoff

Programming: Jack Antonoff

Keyboards: Jack Antonoff

Mellotron: Jack Antonoff

Wurlitzer electric piano: Jack Antonoff

12-String Acoustic Guitar: Jack Antonoff

Bass: Malay

Drums: Matt Chamberlain

Vocals: Robyn

07 The Man With the Axe

Written by Ella Yelich O’Connor

Produced by Lorde

Produced by Jack Antonoff

Produced by Malay

Mixed by Jack Antonoff

Mixed by Laura Sisk

Mastering Engineer: Chris Gehringer

Vocals: Lorde

Assistant Mastering Engineer: Will Quinnell

Bass: Jack Antonoff

Electric 6-String: Jack Antonoff

Drums: Jack Antonoff

Programming: Jack Antonoff

Keyboards: Jack Antonoff

Bass: Malay

Acoustic Guitar: Malay

Programming: Malay

Malay at Larrabee Studios (North Hollywood, CA)

08 Dominoes

Written by Ella Yelich O’Connor

Written by Jack Antonoff

Produced by Lorde

Produced by Jack Antonoff

Mixed by Jack Antonoff

Mixed by Laura Sisk

Mastering Engineer: Chris Gehringer

Vocals: Lorde

Assistant Mastering Engineer: Will Quinnell

Bass: Jack Antonoff

Electric 6-String: Jack Antonoff

Acoustic Guitar: Jack Antonoff

Programming: Jack Antonoff

Keyboards: Jack Antonoff

Background Vocals: Jack Antonoff

09 Big Star

Written by Ella Yelich O’Connor

Written by Jack Antonoff

Produced by Lorde

Produced by Jack Antonoff

Mixed by Jack Antonoff

Mixed by Laura Sisk

Mastering Engineer: Chris Gehringer

Vocals: Lorde

Assistant Mastering Engineer: Will Quinnell

Bass: Jack Antonoff

Electric 6-String: Jack Antonoff

Violin: Bobby Hawk

Strings recorded by Mike Williams and Jon Gautier at Sound House Studios (Lakeland, FL)

10 Leader of a New Regime

Written by Ella Yelich O’Connor

Produced by Lorde

Produced by Jack Antonoff

Produced by Malay

Mixed by Jack Antonoff

Mixed by Laura Sisk

Mastering Engineer: Chris Gehringer

Vocals: Lorde

Assistant Mastering Engineer: Will Quinnell

Background Vocals: Phoebe Bridgers

Background Vocals: Claire Cottrill

Background Vocals: Marlon Williams

Background Vocals: James Milne

Bass: Jack Antonoff

Electric 6-String: Jack Antonoff

Mellotron: Jack Antonoff

Bass: Malay

Acoustic Guitar: Malay

Keyboards: Malay

Violin: Bobby Hawk