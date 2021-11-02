November 4, 2021 5:48 pm
Lorde Shares New “Fallen Fruit” Video: Watch


Lorde has shared the music video for her Solar Power song “Fallen Fruit.” The visual finds her walking on a beach, before she gets in a car that drives her away. Watch the video, directed by Joel Kefali and Lorde, below.

Lorde kicked off her Solar Power rollout with a music video for the album’s title song. She then shared a “Mood Ring” visual a few days ahead of the LP’s release.

Beginning in February 2022, Lorde will tour in support of Solar Power. Read “7 Great Lorde Live Performances” on the Pitch.

