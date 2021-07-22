Lorde Shares New Song “Stoned at the Nail Salon”: Listen

As promised, Lorde has shared her second single from Solar Power. As was the case with the title track, she co-produced the new song “Stoned at the Nail Salon” with Jack Antonoff. Also, there are background vocals from Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Marlon Williams, and James Milne. Listen below; scroll down to watch Lorde discuss “Stoned at the Nail Salon” with Zane Lowe.

“This song is sort of a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions,” Lorde said in a statement. “I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others too. I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts….”

Solar Power, Lorde’s third album, is out August 20. This Wednesday, July 21, Lorde will feature on Late Night With Seth Meyers, joining the host in the studio for an interview and also delivering the show’s first full production musical performance since March 2020. She last appeared on the program in 2017.