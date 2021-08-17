Lorde Shares Video for New Song “Mood Ring”: Watch

Lorde is back with a new song. “Mood Ring,” the latest single from her new album Solar Power, arrives with a new video co-directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali. The new track follows her previously released singles “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Solar Power.” As was the case with those singles, “Mood Ring” was written and produced by Lorde and Jack Antonoff and also features background vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo. Watch the video, featuring a blonde Lorde, below.

Lorde shared the following statement on “Mood Ring”:

This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me. Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into ’60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like “I think there’s a pop song in here.” So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes.

Joel Kefali previously co-directed the “Solar Power” music video with Lorde. He also directed the visuals for Pure Heroine’s “Royals” and “Tennis Court.”

Solar Power is Lorde’s third studio album—the follow-up to 2017’s Melodrama—and it’s out this Friday, August 20. The album’s press cycle has included Lorde’s rooftop performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, some day drinking with Seth Meyers, and an appearance on “Hot Ones.”

Read “7 Great Lorde Live Performances” over on the Pitch.