Los Angeles County Requiring Masks at Outdoor Concerts and Festivals

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a new order today requiring attendees of any major outdoor event to wear masks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Variety reports. This includes concerts, outdoor festivals, and sporting events. The department, which previously instituted an indoor mask mandate in July, confirmed this new mandate is being implemented as the Delta variant of COVID-19 has become predominant in the county.

New York City officials recently announced that vaccinations will be required for anyone planning to attend concerts, films, Broadway shows, and more starting in September.

